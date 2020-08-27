Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Howard Hughes Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HHC)

Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Howard Hughes in a research note issued on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.57). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Howard Hughes’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

HHC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

NYSE:HHC opened at $57.74 on Thursday. Howard Hughes has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $134.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.11 million. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 108.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 24,000.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Peter F. Riley sold 14,638 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $856,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,037 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 1,749,072 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $102,600,563.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

