Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Vasta Platform Ltd’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vasta Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:VITL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Vasta Platform in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vasta Platform’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VITL. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vasta Platform has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $40.03 on Thursday. Vasta Platform has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $43.30.

In other Vasta Platform news, major shareholder Jason L. Jones sold 913,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $18,682,476.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 1,517,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $31,039,968.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,167,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,949,075.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

