Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTRYY)

CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR in a report issued on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Cheung now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.97 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $7.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTRYY opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average is $31.18. CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $36.89.

CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a real estate enterprise in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Property Development; Construction; Property Investment; Property Management; and Hotel Operation.

