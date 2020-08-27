Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€113.00” Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €113.00 ($132.94) price target from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €91.40 ($107.53) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €99.95 ($117.58).

Delivery Hero stock opened at €95.32 ($112.14) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion and a PE ratio of 78.39. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €38.59 ($45.40) and a one year high of €106.20 ($124.94). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €97.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of €81.80.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

