Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €12.50 Price Target for Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G)

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been assigned a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on G. Barclays set a €14.20 ($16.71) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.30 ($21.53) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assicurazioni Generali has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €14.23 ($16.74).

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 52 week high of €16.48 ($19.39).

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.