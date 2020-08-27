John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:JHME) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:JHME) by 2,852.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,570 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 7.64% of John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $160,000.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF stock opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20. John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $25.21.

