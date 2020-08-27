KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 2,307.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150,277 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of KAR Auction Services worth $16,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:KAR opened at $17.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.00, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. KAR Auction Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.08 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

