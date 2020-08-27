Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $502.80

Kerry Group PLC (LON:KYGA)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $502.80 and traded as low as $108.50. Kerry Group shares last traded at $109.30, with a volume of 19,573 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 108.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 502.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $195.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of €0.26 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,657.48%.

About Kerry Group (LON:KYGA)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

