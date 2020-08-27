KeyCorp Weighs in on Portland General Electric’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Portland General Electric in a research report issued on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Portland General Electric’s FY2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Sidoti reduced their price target on Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

Shares of POR stock opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.31. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $63.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.28.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,217,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,016,000 after buying an additional 199,111 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2,984.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,432,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288,982 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,510,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,358,000 after acquiring an additional 844,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6,023.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,167,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,971 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $79,885,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 64.44%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

