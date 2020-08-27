Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Kincora Copper Ltd (CVE:KCC) traded up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 64,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 118,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08.

Kincora Copper Company Profile (CVE:KCC)

Kincora Copper Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper and gold projects. It holds interest in the Bronze Fox copper/gold project; and a 100% interest in the Golden Grouse property comprising two mineral exploration licenses located in Mongolia.

