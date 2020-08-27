Kirkland’s (KIRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 3rd. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.77). Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Shares of KIRK stock opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Kirkland’s has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $109.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, Director Steven J. Collins bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $105,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,426.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,069 shares in the company, valued at $333,658.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 106,808 shares of company stock valued at $268,415 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Kirkland’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.