KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.04

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and traded as high as $13.65. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 435 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIO. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 34,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

