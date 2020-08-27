Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,775 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $10,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 11.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 386,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 35,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In related news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $74,869.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Wayne Yu sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $45,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,526.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,847 shares of company stock valued at $15,356,381 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $47.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.75.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.