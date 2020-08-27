Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117,120 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of Korn Ferry worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,775,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 519,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 72,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $269,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $165,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,251.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $30.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $440.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KFY shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

