Kure Technologies (OTCMKTS:UBSBF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Kure Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:UBSBF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.04. Kure Technologies shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Kure Technologies (OTCMKTS:UBSBF)

Kure Technologies, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company through its subsidiary, Look Communications Inc, provided digital television broadcast services to residential and business subscribers. The company was formerly known as Unique Broadband Systems, Inc and changed its name to Kure Technologies, Inc in March 2017.

