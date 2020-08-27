Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to report sales of $50.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.60 million. Lakeland Financial posted sales of $50.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year sales of $205.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $201.40 million to $210.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $195.45 million, with estimates ranging from $194.90 million to $196.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 32.49%.

LKFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $125,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $92,183.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $231,035 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.19. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

