Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.40 Million

Analysts expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to announce $134.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Landec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.00 million and the highest is $143.30 million. Landec posted sales of $138.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full year sales of $542.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $540.30 million to $544.84 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $585.99 million, with estimates ranging from $566.96 million to $620.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Landec had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LNDC shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Landec in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landec in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Landec from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Landec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of Landec stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. Landec has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Landec by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Landec by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,023,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Landec during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Landec by 9.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Landec by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

