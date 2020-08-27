Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.49

Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.49 and traded as low as $20.91. Landmark Bancorp shares last traded at $21.82, with a volume of 471 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Landmark Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Landmark Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $102.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%.

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 4,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $113,589.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,728,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Ball acquired 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,158.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 143,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,004,932. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LARK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1,195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:LARK)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.