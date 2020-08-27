Laredo Petroleum Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $3.52 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $3.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.89. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $110.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 112.30%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Laredo Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.36.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $187.62 million, a PE ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 4.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average of $16.09. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $63.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $629,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 12.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $5,851,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $1,144,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $208,000.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

