Leoni (ETR:LEO) Given a €6.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Leoni (ETR:LEO) has been given a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective by equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LEO. Oddo Bhf set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €5.33 ($6.26).

Leoni stock opened at €5.86 ($6.89) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $191.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.44. Leoni has a one year low of €5.20 ($6.11) and a one year high of €13.96 ($16.42). The business has a fifty day moving average of €7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of €7.45.

Leoni Company Profile

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

