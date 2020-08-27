LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LX shares. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of LexinFintech from $16.59 to $13.29 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the second quarter worth about $2,335,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in LexinFintech by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,065,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in LexinFintech by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,805,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,849,000 after purchasing an additional 197,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LX opened at $7.94 on Thursday. LexinFintech has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.04). LexinFintech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. LexinFintech’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.