Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). Lineage Cell Therapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million.

LCTX opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.