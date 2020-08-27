LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,846 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of LPL Financial worth $16,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $1,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,896,026.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $1,904,258.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,913.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,143 shares of company stock valued at $5,376,533 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on LPLA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of LPL Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.64.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $81.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.68. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 54.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

