Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.86.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,957.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 582.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 272.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $114.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.26. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

