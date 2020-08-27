Martin Marietta Materials Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,978 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 889% compared to the average daily volume of 301 put options.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $3,808,411.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $11,902,047.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $280,449.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,962,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,973,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.35.

MLM opened at $208.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.08. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $135.08 and a 12-month high of $281.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

