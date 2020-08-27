Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.24.

MA stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $351.02. 3,493,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,238,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $351.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $352.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $316.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

In related news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $121,418,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total value of $9,905,894.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,567,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,048,909 shares of company stock valued at $318,887,753 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

