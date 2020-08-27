Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Holdings Cut by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,380 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Match Group by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $3,776,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,371.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 458,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $44,673,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 576,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,146,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 616,541 shares of company stock valued at $62,318,273 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.68.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $112.53 on Thursday. Match Group Inc has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $123.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $555.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Match Group Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

