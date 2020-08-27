Medallia (MDLA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.03 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Medallia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MDLA opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a PE ratio of -20.45. Medallia has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $38.80.

MDLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medallia from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Medallia from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

In other news, Director Borge Hald sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $5,072,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,795,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,885,308.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 11,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $313,864.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,357,960 shares of company stock valued at $40,249,057 in the last quarter.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

