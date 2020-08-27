Mercia Technologies (LON:MERC) Shares Down 2.4%

Mercia Technologies PLC (LON:MERC) dropped 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.50 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 20.75 ($0.27). Approximately 380,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 605% from the average daily volume of 53,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.25 ($0.28).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.59) price objective on shares of Mercia Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $89.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.24.

About Mercia Technologies (LON:MERC)

Mercia Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

