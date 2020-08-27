Methode Electronics (MEI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 3rd. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $28.55 on Thursday. Methode Electronics has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $41.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MEI. ValuEngine cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

