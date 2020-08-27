Michaels Companies (MIK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Michaels Companies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MIK stock opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84. Michaels Companies has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 2.68.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.19.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

