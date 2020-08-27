Misonix (MSON) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 3rd. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:MSON opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Misonix has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $22.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Misonix alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSON shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Misonix in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Misonix from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Misonix in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Misonix Company Profile

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Misonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Misonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.