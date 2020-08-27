Momo (MOMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 3rd. Analysts expect Momo to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect Momo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.28. Momo has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $40.87.

MOMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Momo from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Momo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

