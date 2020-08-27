Morgan Stanley Acquires 20,675 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.84% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $39,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGC stock opened at $124.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.69. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $77.64 and a twelve month high of $124.44.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.