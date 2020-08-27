Morgan Stanley Acquires 348,812 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,166,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,812 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.94% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $44,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 121.4% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,094.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $48.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $30.03 and a 1 year high of $84.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.99.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

