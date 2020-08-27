Morgan Stanley Acquires 393,252 Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 167.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 393,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.05% of Axon Enterprise worth $44,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAXN. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 50.7% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,027,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,684,000 after purchasing an additional 345,744 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 227.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,571,000 after buying an additional 211,753 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 678.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 201,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after buying an additional 175,847 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 25,672.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 135,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $8,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAXN opened at $85.19 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 52 week low of $49.80 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.77 and a 200-day moving average of $81.23.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $141.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.36 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $78,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,247.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,340 shares of company stock valued at $212,549. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAXN. Zacks Investment Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

