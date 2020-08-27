Morgan Stanley Acquires 417,388 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,887,953 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,388 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp worth $42,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMFG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 22,209 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 352.6% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 184,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 143,780 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 288.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 20,279 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 63.4% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 28,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 11,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 47.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 11,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMFG. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.16. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.