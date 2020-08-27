Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,487,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,719 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 9.33% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $44,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $772,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 423.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 342,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 277,000 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 38,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XHB stock opened at $54.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.56. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $54.71.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

