Morgan Stanley Buys 41,158 Shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,796,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $39,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 238.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 36,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 593,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after acquiring an additional 29,372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $26.18 on Thursday. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%.

About Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

