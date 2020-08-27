Morgan Stanley Buys 92,749 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,749 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of FleetCor Technologies worth $44,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 4,352.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 30,293 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 155,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,921,000 after acquiring an additional 32,165 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,490,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,079,000 after acquiring an additional 615,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 896.9% in the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 13,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $244.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.47. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.51 and a fifty-two week high of $329.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $525.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.51 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $248.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down from $340.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total transaction of $1,399,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,390.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

