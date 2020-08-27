Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,482,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 695,267 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Suncor Energy worth $39,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,663,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,494,000 after buying an additional 462,654 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $863,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 954.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 18.4% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 32,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SU. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $24.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.

SU opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.36. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 28.77%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.