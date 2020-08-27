Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Monster Beverage worth $43,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 29.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 39.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 27.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $83.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.10. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $84.56. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $856,098.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,868 shares in the company, valued at $239,564.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $3,824,264.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,778.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,743 shares of company stock valued at $13,834,094. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

