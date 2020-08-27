Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Tyson Foods worth $43,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,381,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,058,000 after acquiring an additional 217,299 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 6.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,428,000 after acquiring an additional 387,483 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 5.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,823,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,391,000 after acquiring an additional 154,905 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 40.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,099,000 after acquiring an additional 783,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in Tyson Foods by 5.8% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,285,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,276,000 after acquiring an additional 124,573 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSN stock opened at $63.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.64. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In other news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $97,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.73.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

