Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 273.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,975,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,036,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 274.31% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF worth $44,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 611.3% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $124.64 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $285.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.74.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.