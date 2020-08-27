Morgan Stanley Has $42.19 Million Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,871,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 32.04% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $42,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 78.0% in the first quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 476,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 208,603 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.46. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $37.98.

