Morgan Stanley Has $42.99 Million Stock Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,404,651 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.13% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $42,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2,800.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 12.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NUV opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $11.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.