Morgan Stanley Has $43.74 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $43,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,347,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,827,000 after buying an additional 1,151,301 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,134,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,862,000 after purchasing an additional 135,443 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 930,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,806,000 after purchasing an additional 106,138 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 65.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 548,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after purchasing an additional 217,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 418,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter.

VSS stock opened at $107.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.22. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $112.49.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

