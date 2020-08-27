Morgan Stanley Has $44.34 Million Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,025,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,947 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $44,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FBHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $85.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $86.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.72.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $998,826.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 32,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $2,751,478.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,316 shares of company stock worth $21,470,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

