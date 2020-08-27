Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,237,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.93% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $39,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 169,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,873,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,461,000 after acquiring an additional 349,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Alexander Stewart acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,346. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $27.74 on Thursday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 79.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average is $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.26). JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 1.45%. Equities research analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 55.90%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

