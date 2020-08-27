Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,644,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 656,857 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.20% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $44,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Optimum Quantvest Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 67.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

KBE stock opened at $31.82 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $48.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.63.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

